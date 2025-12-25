Shah Rukh Khan’s Surprise Call to Radhika Apte: A Heartwarming Story

Radhika Apte has been maintaining her niche in the Indian film industry with her incredible performances in Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Andhadhun. Renowned for playing unusual and complex character roles and performing to the best of her ability, the Bollywood actress is currently seen promoting her recent release Saali Mohabbat that went live on Zee5 on 12 December.

In the midst of all the promotions, Radhika has also shared a sweet and heartwarming moment of her interaction with none other than Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shared a memorable experience of having a missed call from a unknown number, which later turned out to be none other than the legendary SRK. This happened in an exclusive interview with Mashable India.

Talking about the incident, Radhika has said, “Hum khaana kha rahe the… mujhe ek missed call dikha.” She had seen the missed call, and soon after, she got a text message from the same number, saying, “Radhika, this is Shah Rukh Khan. Please call me back.” Of course, the actress thought it could be a prank, given the strange number.

Not knowing what to do, Radhika decided to contact her agent and ask for the number of Shah Rukh Khan. As soon as she verified that the number was correct, the realization that it was indeed SRK she was talking to hit her. Taking a deep breath, she called back.

What followed was a moment she will cherish forever. Radhika remembered the exact words of Shah Rukh Khan when he called her. “I just wanted to tell you ki I saw Andhadhun. I really loved your performance. Aur main sirf yeh bolne ke liye phone kiya tha. ” The unsolicited call from the Super Star left her overwhelmed, as she herself accepted that the call from him had made her day.

Radhika also shared another fond memory of meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a party. Unlike many otherfan meetups, it was SRK who approached her. “He found me because I don’t like to go and say, ‘Please, I like you,’” she revealed. He put his arm around her, and then he talked to her for about half an hour. “He was very sweet. It was very nice,” she added.

This video of Radhika retelling the experience went viral on social media in no time, as it won many hearts. In response to this viral social media post, actor Gulshan Devaiah expressed on X why he loves SRK so much. He captioned, “He gives you a special moment… that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.” Once again, Shah Rukh Khan showed that he is not only a superstar, he is also a master in making people feel special.