scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday with beloved pooch Katori

Kartik Aaryan has turned 33, and kickstarting his special day, the actor had a special celebration at his home in Mumbai with his pooch Katori.

By Agency News Desk
Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday with beloved pooch Katori _pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has turned 33, and kickstarting his special day, the actor had a special celebration at his home in Mumbai with his pooch Katori.

Posting a picture of himself in front of his chocolate cake lit by the flame of candlelights, he was seen praying in front of the cake with his white pet dog by his side looking on in excitement.

Surrounded by several beautiful balloons in the background, and what looks like an opened present underneath his black sofa, he simply captioned the picture: “Grateful for all the love.”

Wishing him on his birthday, director Karan Johar, with whom he will be collaborating for an untitled 2025 Independence Day special film, wrote: “Kartik, happy birthday to you…May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

The project’s details are currently under wraps, though given that it is an I-Day special and a collaboration between Kartik and Karan on such a big day, it is bound to be a huge production, something which the director himself had hinted at.

Furthermore, this marks a huge turnover for both the actor and the director as they had parted ways in 2021 due to “professional circumstances” and “disagreements”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ultimate Kho Kho: Young talents dominate Season 2 players draft
Next article
Susan Sarandon dumped by Hollywood agency over anti-Jewish rant
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US