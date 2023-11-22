Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday with beloved pooch Katori

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has turned 33, and kickstarting his special day, the actor had a special celebration at his home in Mumbai with his pooch Katori.

Posting a picture of himself in front of his chocolate cake lit by the flame of candlelights, he was seen praying in front of the cake with his white pet dog by his side looking on in excitement.

Surrounded by several beautiful balloons in the background, and what looks like an opened present underneath his black sofa, he simply captioned the picture: “Grateful for all the love.”

Wishing him on his birthday, director Karan Johar, with whom he will be collaborating for an untitled 2025 Independence Day special film, wrote: “Kartik, happy birthday to you…May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

The project’s details are currently under wraps, though given that it is an I-Day special and a collaboration between Kartik and Karan on such a big day, it is bound to be a huge production, something which the director himself had hinted at.

Furthermore, this marks a huge turnover for both the actor and the director as they had parted ways in 2021 due to “professional circumstances” and “disagreements”