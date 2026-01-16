Kartik Aaryan’s Big Heart: Waives Rs 15 Crore Fee After Film Flops

Amid reports that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to leave a strong mark at the box office, fresh details have emerged shedding light on Kartik Aaryan’s response to the film’s underwhelming theatrical performance. Contrary to circulating rumours of tension between the actor and producer Karan Johar, industry insiders suggest that Kartik took a proactive and supportive step by voluntarily giving up a significant portion of his remuneration to ease the financial burden on the film’s makers.

According to reliable sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan waived off approximately ₹15 crore from his agreed fees for the Dharma Productions-backed film shortly after its release. This move comes at a time when the Hindi film industry is witnessing a series of box office disappointments, with even star-driven projects struggling to draw audiences to theatres. In such a climate, Kartik’s decision has stood out as an uncommon and widely appreciated gesture.

Industry insiders have described the actor’s action as both mature and responsible, particularly in an era where accountability for box office failures is rarely shared. While actors are often quick to celebrate a film’s success, few step forward to absorb part of the financial impact when a project underperforms. Kartik’s willingness to take a pay cut has reportedly earned him respect across trade circles, with many calling it a “need of the hour” approach in today’s uncertain theatrical landscape.

Sources further reveal that Kartik stood firmly by the film and its producers even as it struggled to find its footing with audiences. Rather than distancing himself from the project, the actor remained supportive, reinforcing the idea that he views himself as a collaborator rather than merely a leading man. This attitude, insiders say, reflects a long-term perspective—one that values relationships and shared responsibility over short-term gains.

What has also caught the industry’s attention is the fact that this is not the first time Kartik Aaryan has taken such a step. Following the underperformance of Shehzada a few years ago, the actor had similarly waived off a substantial portion of his fees to reduce the financial strain on the producers. Trade observers note that such gestures are rare among stars of his generation, especially at a stage when actors are focused on maximising their market value.

Many believe that Kartik’s actions signal a growing sense of accountability among younger stars, something the industry has long called for. At a time when escalating budgets and high fees are often blamed for putting pressure on filmmakers, Kartik’s example is being cited as a model that could help rebalance risk-sharing between actors and producers.

Meanwhile, speculation about a possible fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar has also been firmly dismissed. Recent rumours suggesting that Johar’s talent agency, DCAA, and Kartik had ended their association are being described as unfounded by those close to the production house. Sources insist that both parties have laughed off the gossip and remain on cordial, professional terms.

In fact, Kartik is currently busy shooting Naagzilla, a project that is co-produced by Dharma Productions. His ongoing association with the banner is being seen as clear evidence that his working relationship with Karan Johar remains intact. Far from any tension, insiders claim that the collaboration has continued smoothly, with mutual respect on both sides.

Adding to this, sources reveal that discussions are already underway for a potential third collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. While details remain under wraps, the very possibility of another joint project is being viewed as a strong rebuttal to claims of strained ties between the actor and the filmmaker.

In an industry often driven by perception and speculation, Kartik Aaryan’s recent actions have shifted the focus back to professionalism and partnership. By sharing the financial risk of a film that did not perform as expected, the actor has reinforced his image as someone willing to stand by his projects through both success and failure. As the Hindi film industry navigates a challenging phase, such gestures are being seen not just as commendable, but essential for fostering trust and sustainability in the long run.