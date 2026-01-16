Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben’s Romantic Dance To Bruno Mars And Lady Gaga’s Die With A Smile

After five years of a steady and private relationship, Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, and popular singer Stebin Ben officially began their forever with a picture-perfect wedding in Udaipur last weekend. Set against the regal charm of the City of Lakes, the couple celebrated their union with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, blending traditions and emotions in a celebration that was as intimate as it was grand.

The wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family, keeping the celebrations personal while still exuding elegance. Soon after the ceremonies, official wedding photographs flooded social media and quickly went viral, drawing admiration for the couple’s chemistry, styling, and the dreamy aesthetics of their nuptials. Now, fresh videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, offering fans even more heartwarming glimpses into the newlyweds’ special moments.

One such video that has particularly captured the internet’s attention is from Nupur and Stebin’s white wedding reception. The clip shows the couple sharing their first dance as husband and wife, set to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s romantic track Die With a Smile. The moment is understated yet deeply emotional, with the newlyweds swaying gently, completely absorbed in each other’s presence.

For the white wedding, Nupur looked ethereal in an off-shoulder white wedding gown featuring a structured bodice that highlighted her elegant silhouette. Stebin Ben complemented her perfectly, opting for a classic white tuxedo that added timeless charm to the occasion. The dance reflected a softer, more intimate side of their celebrations, offering fans a tender glimpse into their bond away from the high-energy performances seen earlier.

Another unseen clip from the Udaipur celebrations has also won hearts, featuring Nupur sharing the stage with her sister and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon. The video is from Nupur’s first reception in the city following the Christian wedding ceremony. In the clip, the sisters are seen dancing together to Badi Mushkil from Lajja (2001), a song originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala.

Nupur looked radiant in a copper-gold lehenga that perfectly suited the celebratory mood, while Kriti made a striking appearance in a dark blue asymmetrical ensemble from Tarun Tahiliani’s couture collection. Their performance was filled with warmth and sibling affection, making it one of the most endearing moments from the festivities.

Adding to the excitement, Stebin Ben soon joined Nupur on stage for a lively dance performance to Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000). The upbeat number brought a burst of old-school Bollywood energy to the evening, getting guests cheering and clapping along. While fans had already seen glimpses of the couple dancing to energetic tracks during their sangeet ceremony, these newly surfaced clips showcased the many moods of the wedding—from romantic and emotional to joyful and high-spirited.

Following the wedding, Kriti Sanon shared a deeply emotional note for her younger sister on social media, expressing her joy and pride as she watched Nupur begin a new chapter in her life. “My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen 🥹 My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the best life partner we could ever ask for you,” Kriti wrote.

Her message struck a chord with fans, who praised the strong bond shared by the sisters. Many also flooded the comments with wishes for the newlyweds, applauding the warmth and authenticity that marked every moment of the wedding celebrations.

As more photos and videos from the festivities continue to surface online, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding has firmly established itself as one of the most loved celebrity weddings of the season. With its blend of romance, family moments, and joyful performances, the celebration has resonated deeply with fans, leaving them eagerly awaiting more glimpses of the couple’s happily-ever-after.