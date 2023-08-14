scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, Kashmira Pardeshi will be now seen playing an emotionally challenging role in Neeraj Pandey’s riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’. She spoke about her preparations for the character, and how it impacted her. 

Kashmira will be seen as the female lead Aliya in the extraction series ‘The Freelancer’, which is helmed by Mohit Raina.

Talking about the same, Kashmira said: “So, what has happened to Aliya has not happened to me, not in exactly those circumstances. But there came a patch where we shot all the interiors at a length where Aliya has gone through so much pain.”

“And, when I started replaying these emotions back to back for a week or ten days for that schedule, it did put me in an anxious state. There were a few nights I couldn’t sleep, I used to be in a state of fear for small things and I didnt realise this until much later that it’s because I have been in that state for a while. But yeah, I did experience that with Aliya,” she added.

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, along with Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others Goregeous actor Kashmira Pardeshi is seen essaying the role of Aliya in The Freelancer.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sp/kvd

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
Next article
Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

Technology

SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic

News

‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ out now

Technology

Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study

Technology

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

News

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Technology

80% of bosses regret earlier return-to-office plans: Report

Sports

Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports

Sports

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

Technology

Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing, ISRO gears up for Sun

Technology

Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

Sports

Women’s Premier League: Coach Jon Lewis reviews off-season camp with UP Warriorz

News

Aleeza Khan on 'Radha Mohan': Shabir Ahluwalia is 'set ki jaan'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car

Sports

Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US