Saturday, December 9, 2023
BollywoodNews

Kashmira Pardeshi found it 'traumatising' to shoot in sea for 'The Freelancer:The Conclusion'

Kashmira Pardeshi recalled one of the scenes where she was shooting in the sea for ‘The Freelancer:The Conclusion’ and called it “traumatising

Actress Kashmira Pardeshi recalled one of the scenes where she was shooting in the sea for ‘The Freelancer:The Conclusion’ and called it “traumatising”.

Kashmira said: “The most challenging scene was part of the extraction, shot in the sea where we jumped onto a speed boat. That day, the water was unexpectedly rough, catching us off guard. Mentally unprepared for the rough ocean, it was a bit scary, and we all ended up drenched. That was the most traumatizing scene!”

In the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar show, Avinash Kamath sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission. The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Set to release on December 15, it also stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias

