Katrina gives shout out to 'neighbour' Virat Kohli; cheers for men in blue

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Ahead of the India versus Australia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match on Sunday, actress Katrina Kaif gave a major shout out to “superstar neighbour” Virat Kohli, saying he is an inspiration.

Katrina is currently riding high on the recently released action thriller ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan.

In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her fans on Instagram, Katrina shared about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, and dropped some behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot of ‘Tiger 3’.

One fan asked: “Say something about Virat Kohli”. Katrina replied with Virat’s picture and wrote: “Superstar, Inspiration… and the most lovely neighbour.”

Another fan said: “Final match me kon jitega aur jitayega”, to which the actress replied with a Indian tricolour, and wrote: “Yeh koi sawaal hai ??”

One social media user asked: “What is it like on set with Salman Khan”, to which she replied with a candid picture, wherein Salman is seen smiling, while Katrina is in deep thoughts, biting her nails.

The actress wrote: “As above I’m perpetually stressing …and Salman is amused.”

Another fan asked the actress about her favourite photo on ‘Tiger 3’ set.

Katrina shared a happy picture with Salman, in which both are seen walking hand in hand.

She captioned it as: “Tiger and zoya in happy times (and a rare photo of Salman smiling).”

Sharing a funniest moment from ‘Tiger 3’ set, Katrina dropped a video with a camel and wrote: “Never thought I could make a camel dance to my tunes.” The clip shows Katrina and camel dancing to a track from the movie.

The ‘Raajneeti’ actress also dropped a beautiful childhood picture of herself, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

The actress further revealed her favourite food which is “Turai ki subzi Phool Gobi ki subzi and Broccoli Soup”.

‘Tiger 3’ is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The film is a sequel to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017) and is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

