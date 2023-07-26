scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted hand-in-hand for the screening of the much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

By Pooja Tiwari
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening Paparazzi Says Lovely Jodi To Them
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening Paparazzi Says Lovely Jodi To Them

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted hand-in-hand for the screening of the much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For the occasion, Katrina slipped into a beautiful white dress with black boots while Vicky wore a blue denim shirt.

They were all smiles and posed for paparazzi before getting into their car paparazzi called them “lovely Jodi.” After the paparazzi asked them how they found the film, Vicky replied, “Bahut achi hai (It is very good).” Katrina also said, “Amazing movie, wonderful.” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres on Friday.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Technology

Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report

News

Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

Technology

Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study

News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Technology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

News

Bryan Cranston gives rousing speech at SAG-AFTRA strike rally

Sports

Warsaw Open: Swiatek begins her campaign with win over Abduraimova

Technology

ChatGPT for Android now available for download

News

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies at 64

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: India men's hockey team loses 1-2 to Spain in opener

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing first Test at Edgbaston was a big miss for England, says Alastair Cook

Technology

Twitter's new 'X' logo to evolve over time: Musk

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: China players confident ahead of Haiti clash

Technology

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

News

As nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas', looking back at films inspired by Kargil War

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US