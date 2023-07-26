Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted hand-in-hand for the screening of the much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For the occasion, Katrina slipped into a beautiful white dress with black boots while Vicky wore a blue denim shirt.

They were all smiles and posed for paparazzi before getting into their car paparazzi called them “lovely Jodi.” After the paparazzi asked them how they found the film, Vicky replied, “Bahut achi hai (It is very good).” Katrina also said, “Amazing movie, wonderful.” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres on Friday.