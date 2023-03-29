scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry hasn’t tasted a drop of alcohol in over a month after making a promise to her fiance Orlando Bloom.

The ‘Firework’ singer, 38, revealed she wanted to quit drinking and made a pact with the Pirates of Caribbean actor, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She made the admission while attending a curated cocktail event of all things. However, she didn’t participate in trying out any of the drinks in New York – instead leaving that part of the night to fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and the show’s host Ryan Seacrest.

She proudly told reporters at the event: “I’ve been sober for five weeks today.”

Then, pretending to cry, she added to ‘People’ magazine: “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner (fiance Orlando Bloom) and I want to quit.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Luke then chimed in to ask if she was caving at such an event. However, she defiantly slapped back: “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Thankfully for the star, her range of non-alcoholic drinks, which she released last year, were at the ready throughout the night. It remains to be seen how Orlando is supporting the star in her sobriety journey, but the pair are known to be very supportive of each other.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Previous article
Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'
Next article
Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
This May Also Interest You
News

Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

News

Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

News

Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in 'Ajooni'

Sports

Mickey Arthur set to be Pakistan's consultant team director; Morne Morkel to be bowling coach

News

Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

Sports

India's SD Prajwal Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals at ITF Mysuru Open 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Flu can raise your heart attack risk by 6 times: Study

News

Adah Sharma 'couldn't sleep' just thinking about her role in 'The Kerala Story'

News

Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Sports

BAN vs IRE: Litton Das smashes fastest fifty for Bangladesh, breaks Mohammad Ashraful's 16-year-old record

News

To reach Oscars, distribution game needs to be topnotch: Guneet Monga (IANS Interview)

News

Utpal Dutt: A consummate actor whom Satyajit Ray trusted, Raj Kapoor admired

News

Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC appoints one member judicial commission to probe human excreta in water tank

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan glows in recent picture while travelling in a car

News

Pooja Banerjee takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US