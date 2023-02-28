scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Keke Palmer welcomes first child with Darius Jackson

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) American actress-singer Keke Palmer has become a mother after giving birth to a baby boy. She announced the birth of her first child with Darius Jackson on social media as she shared a sweet reel of uploads.

One snap showed the overjoyed couple in hospital with their newest arrival, while another included an adorable close up of the youngster looking snug as he slept all wrapped up in a blanket, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A third saw him tucked in with an elephant teddy, while a fourth showed the new mum and dad looking exhausted as they left the hospital as a family of three. The Emmy Award winner gushed in the caption: “Hey son,” before confirming the tot’s name. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Leodis Andrellton Jackson, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also explained how Darius had sweetly made her playlists when they first started dating, and now revealed their son loved Rolling Ray. “We became each other’s someone and made someone, look at God!” she added.

After sharing the post, Keke was met with an influx of congratulatory messages. Within an hour of posting the pics, over 630,000 of her Instagram followers had liked the post, including Chrissy Teigen.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Saiyami Kher: 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback image, fans say he looks like son Abhishek Bachchan
This May Also Interest You
News

HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

Technology

Reinstate Twitter's accessibility team, US Senator tells Elon Musk

News

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US