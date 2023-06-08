'KGF' makers Hombale Films unveil gripping trailer for 'Dhoomam'

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) Hombale Films, the production house behind the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara’, has released the highly anticipated trailer for their upcoming suspense thriller ‘Dhoomam’.

The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the intense world of the movie. Written and directed by Pawan Kumar, who is known for his acclaimed films ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, ‘Dhoomam’ features an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

‘Dhoomam’ marks Hombale Films’ debut in the Malayalam film industry and the next big release following the tremendous success of ‘Raajakumara’, the ‘KGF’ series and ‘Kantara’. The movie will be released across 300-plus screens in Kerala.

‘Dhoomam’ sees Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) finding themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety.

Fahadh Faasil, known for his remarkable performances in ‘Vikram’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Joji’ commands the screen with his intense presence and Aparna Balamurali, who was acclaimed for her lead role in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, meanwhile, adds layers of complexity to her character.

The music for ‘Dhoomam’ has been composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. His haunting melodies and gripping background score add depth and intensity to the movie. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram has captured the essence of ‘Dhoomam’ with her stunning visuals.

‘Dhoomam’, according to director Pawan Kumar, “has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect story in place. I am also extremely lucky that I have a fabulous production house backing this content.”

‘Dhoomam’ is set to be released on June 23.

