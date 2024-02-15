Khushalii Kumar, Shantanu Maheshwari in ‘Crossfire’, a psychological thriller

Khushalii Kumar who was last seen in ‘Starfish’ and actor Shantanu Maheshwari, celebrated for his standout performance in ‘Gangubai Kathadwadi,’ are set to come together for a psychological thriller titled ‘Crossfire,’ helmed by director Harish Raut. Both actors won the Best Debutant awards at IIFA last year. Promising a riveting fusion of suspense and heartfelt drama, ‘Crossfire’ guarantees an immersive cinematic journey that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats, brimming with a spectrum of emotions.

‘Crossfire’ follows Ipsita Dhar (Khushalii) as her life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh (Shantanu), newly released from prison. Their meeting sparks a deep bond, with Ipsita becoming instrumental in Bhanu’s journey of redemption, navigating love, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. Their relationship explores the complexities of human emotions and the consequences of one’s decisions.

Director Harish Raut, in crafting the story of ‘Crossfire’, brings a fresh perspective to the crime genre. He explores the depths of human emotions and the intricate connections that bind people, even in the face of adversity.

Raut expressed his passion for the project, stating, “It’s a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October.”

Khushalii Kumar, thrilled to be a part of ‘Crossfire’, expressed her excitement, stating, “I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.”

Shantanu Maheshwari, shared his thoughts on the script, saying, “From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of ‘Crossfire’.”

The film was produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd. has Vivek Rangachari (Lunchbox, D-Day, Ugly, 800) as the creative producer of the film, Salil Jason Fernandez as the screenplay and dialogue writer while the project is designed by Zaid Khan.