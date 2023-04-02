scorecardresearch
Khushi Dubey performs an action sequence in a single take for 'Aashiqana 3'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Khushi Dubey has been part of a number of popular TV shows such as ‘Naaginn’, ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Kasamh Se’, among others and currently she seen as Chikki in ‘Aashiqana 3’. While the actress is enjoying being part of the show, she also shared her excitement about performing an action sequence in just one take.

She shared: “For a fight sequence I had with the maskman, Siddharth (Siddharth Karnik) and Yash (Zayn Malik) were running to find me and I ended up meeting the mask man. I rehearsed once, and in one take I was able to pull through it. It was very surprising because I remember asking sir, if I can rehearse again, but we were supposed to wrap and I couldn’t rehearse again.”

The ‘Rakhi, Atoot Rishtey Ki Dor’ actress elaborated more about the entire sequence that she performed with her co-actors and said that although she was a bit scared initially while doing the stunt, at last everyone praised her for her performance.

“The maskman had a dagger in his hand and Chikki had to bluff and dodge through his dagger. And I was very scared because sometimes there is a risk of the dagger going into your eyes or accidentally just hurting yourself. I did the scene in one take and everybody clapped. My action director, Amin Khatib, was really happy and he said by the end of the season Chikki will become a fight master,” she concluded.

Directed by Gul Khan, ‘Aashiqana 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

ila/kvd

