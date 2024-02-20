Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

In an exhilarating turn of events, the makers of ‘Don 3’, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hinted at a big surprise announcement yesterday, sending waves of excitement through the hearts of the audience. Fans have already been buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting news of the female lead in Don 3. The suspense has been building, making headlines and sparking excitement worldwide. Yesterday, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived: the makers of the film unveiled the biggest announcement of the year. Yes you heard it right, the female lead of Don 3 is none other than the very talented, Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani, celebrated for her versatility and captivating performances, ignites the ‘Don’ universe with her debut in an action-packed role. Adding to the excitement, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the electrifying chemistry between Kiara and Ranveer, both renowned for their exceptional talent and on-screen charisma as they unite for the first time, promising an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 promises to deliver another adrenaline-fueled installment, setting the stage for a remarkable cinematic journey. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, known for their track record of crafting exceptional projects that delight audiences, eagerness runs high for what promises to be a masterpiece for the highly awaited installment of the iconic franchise.

Excel Entertainment’s oeuvre comprises a string of box-office hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Don’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Fukrey’ & ‘Toofaan’. Alongside these blockbusters, Excel has also launched avant-garde ventures like ‘Gully Boy’, India’s first hip-hop film and the official entry to the Academy Awards in 2019 and ‘Inside Edge’, India’s first original series on Amazon Prime Video that was nominated for the coveted International Emmy Awards under the Best Drama category in 2018.

In addition to commercially successful cinema, Excel has consistently garnered critical acclaim, ‘Rock On’ being one such accomplishment that won the production house its second National Award in 2008. In 2023, Excel Entertainment’s ‘Dahaad’ was premiered at the Berlinale Film Festival and brought home many awards including Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Actor.