Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' teaser gives glimpse of hilarious tale of 2 missing brides

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The teaser of Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ released on Friday, and gave a sneak peek of a mess created around the search for two young lost brides. Kiran had earlier directed the 2010 film ‘Dhobi Ghat’ starring Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Kriti Malhotra in the lead roles.

Now, Kiran has once again collaborated with Aamir for ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ looks extremely entertaining while it transports us to the backdrop of rural India. While, it exudes the vibes of a clear mess set around the search for the two lost brides, it brings along humour in every frame.

The teaser starts with the character of newly wed groom Deepak Kumar, who is travelling in a train with his wife. After three days of marriage, while returning home, Deepak’s bride goes missing from the train. Deepak can be seen reporting an FIR in the police station along with his friend. Ravi Kishan is introduced as inspector Shyam Manohar.

In another scene, a man can be seen reporting to a different police station, about the disappearance of his wife. The teaser shows confusion among the authorities and the family members of the brides, questioning that two ladies went missing from the same train.

The quirky narrative is supported by the cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

The film was also screened at the grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

It will release on January 5, 2024.

–IANS

sp/dan

