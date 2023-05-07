scorecardresearch
Kirti Kulhari chops off her long tresses, gets a crew cut

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari has stunned everyone after chopping off her long tresses into a crew cut. She said she has not done it for a role but for herself and feel empowered.

Kirti took to Instagram reels, where she shared a video montage of herself in her new look.

She captioned it: “New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations.”

“Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it.”

She added: “Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you… PS: no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME…”

Kirthi’s fans were excited to see her embrace a new haircut and live life her way.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break national records at Sound Running Track Festival
IPL 2023: Faced only 10-12 balls from Pathirana as he's tough to pick, says Ruturaj Gaikwad
