'Knew from start that film will win National Award,' says Boman Irani as 'Jolly LLB' clocks decade

Actor Boman Irani celebrated the 10th anniversary of his film 'Jolly LLB' in which he played an antagonist and a lawyer.

By News Bureau

Actor Boman Irani, who is known for his work in films such as the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘Don’ franchise, ‘3 Idiots’ and several others, celebrated the 10th anniversary of his film ‘Jolly LLB’ in which he played an antagonist and a lawyer. The film turned a decade old on Wednesday.

Getting nostalgic on the film’s 10th anniversary, the actor said: “One of the beautiful things about this film is that we are not taking sides, we are narrating both sides of the story and allowing both the protagonist and the antagonist to put their points ahead.”

The 2013 comedy-drama also starred Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the life of a struggling lawyer (played by Arshad Warsi) seeking success, who comes upon a hit-and-run case and decides to fight for the victims.

However, the defendant hires a proficient lawyer (played by Irani) to go against him.

While talking about his co-stars, Irani said: “One of the days when I walked up to the set, Saurabh Shukla was performing his scene and at that moment I knew this was a National Award-winning performance and Arshad too was wonderful as Jolly and I didn’t do badly either.”

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer film ‘Dunki’.

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma, Manu Gandas set for two weeks' action in South Africa
Golf: Chikka, Khalin, Shiv lead sizeable Indian challenge at The DGC Open
