'Lohardaga' is emotional thriller about tribal youth turning false Maoists

'Lohardaga', which stars Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Jhanka, is inspired by a true story from 2012

By News Bureau

The upcoming film ‘Lohardaga’, which stars Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Jhanka, is inspired by a true story from 2012 when more than 500 unemployed tribal youths living in the forests of Jharkhand were falsely declared Maoists on paper and were forced to surrender.

Most of the youths that surrendered simply wanted to serve the Indian Army for a noble cause. By taking money from these youths, it was claimed that by surrendering as Maoists, they would get their desired job.

Talking about the film, actor and narrator Vijay Raaz said: “This is unfortunate to learn that thousands of poor innocent youngsters became Maoists, just to get jobs as promised under the surrender scheme of the government. It is much more disheartening to know that such stories never used to see the light of day in the past. I am glad to have been a part of the film, which touches on such a sensitive yet informative topic. I wish that the audience will watch the film and witness the talented cast and brilliantly written script.”

The film also stars Akhilendra Mishra, Dadhi Pandey, Hansraj Jagtap, Neetu Pandey, Charul Malik, Priya Ambust and Sarvadaman.

The aspiration of most of the youth in the film, who were imprisoned in the open jail, was to recover from their worst life, but the promise of recruitment to them turned out to be false.

Actor Sanjay Mishra shared: “I was encapsulated when I read the script and found out that it was based on true events. We can only fathom the struggle and fear these several young kids carried during this ordeal. We – the citizens as well as our Indian Government should strive towards being a bridge for our youth and guide them towards a better future, not making fake promises for some petty cash. I hope the audience will watch the film and understand the gravity of the incident.”

Produced by Dr Neha Shandilya under the banners of Rose Quartz Entertainment and Akriti Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the film has been directed by Lal Vijay Shahdeo, and has been written by Vijay along with Kedar Dharwadkar and Sandeep Akut as co-writers. The theatrical release of the film is set to be in early February of 2023.

