scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Streaming series ‘Love Kills’ is returning with its second season, this time it will tell the story of mass murders by Shabnam Amroha.

Titled ‘Love Kills: Shabnam aur Saleem Amroha Hatyakand,’ the story will follow the gruesome murder of an entire family including an 11-month-old child by Shabnam Amroha, who hatched a plan to kill with her lover Saleem after her family objected to their marriage.

On a quiet summer night in 2008, the village of Bawankheri in the Amroha district woke up to the deafening screams of a young woman crying for help. Her entire family was dead. People who rushed to Shabnam’s aid were left aghast to witness the gory image. The nine-acre house which accommodated a family of eight, had seven of its members mercilessly hacked to death.

The ghastly death of the suburban Indian family left the entire nation petrified. Investigations revealed that the woman crying for help had committed familicide by getting them axed in conspiracy with her lover as both Shabnam and Saleem were star-crossed lovers. The two murdered the family including Shabnam’s 11-month-old nephew – in cold blood, so they could be together without objection.

Today, the couple stands on the death row for their crime. When Shabnam is executed, she will be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged for a crime.

‘Love Kills: Shabnam aur Saleem Amroha Hatyakand’ from Times Chronicle will premiere on discovery+ India on April 6, 2023 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't
Next article
Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B calls India 'mother of invention' as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

News

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

News

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

News

Sheezan Khan remembers late Tunisha Sharma, dedicates a couplet to her

Sports

Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

News

Kajol shares picture of Ajay Devgn smiling on his birthday, says she got her ‘return gift’

News

'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages

News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US