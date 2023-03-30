scorecardresearch
Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Mahhi Vij, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is taking all the precautions and staying away from her kids.

The actress shared her symptoms and also added that it is tough for her as her daughters, Tara and Khushi keep missing her. She said it is ‘heartbreaking’ for her as they are continuously calling her but she couldn’t be with them because of the illness.

She advised everyone to be careful and said that this time Covid is worse than ever before as she was having breathlessness.

She shared a video in which she can be heard talking about her health and also said that despite everyone saying that it is just the flu she went for a test and it came out to be positive.

The ‘Laal Ishq’ actress wrote in the caption: “I am Covid Positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. The Covid is severe..Mask on #covid..Sanitize. Pray for my speedy recovery.”

After her post, comedian Bharti Singh wished for her speedy recovery: “Kuch nahi jaldi theek ho jaugiiiii get well soon.” Mahhi responded: “thank u Golu ki mumma.”

Mahhi got married to popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017, they fostered a boy, Rajveer, and a girl, Khushi. The couple’s first biological child, a daughter named Tara, was born in 2019.

On the work front, she was also seen on reality shows like, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4’, ‘Nach Baliye 5’, among others.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'
