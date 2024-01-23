Maninee De on 'Dalchini': Character arc of Rajrani is quite challenging

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Maninee De, who stars in ‘Dalchini’ said while she loves being part of the show, she cannot relate at all to her character.

However, she adds that she loves her role as it has given her a great opportunity to perform.

Known for her roles in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, ‘Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev’, etc, Maninee said: “Honestly, I am nothing like Rajrani, so it is diametrically opposite to who I am in terms of her orientation, her character. I have a certain vibe that most people think makes me very strict and officious, but people who know me understand that I am pretty fluid. I’m very chilled out.”

“I enjoy the emotional scenes, and there is a clear graph given to me. She functions at multiple levels as an actor. It gives me a lot to perform. The graph and the landscape or the entire arc of the character are quite challenging and beautiful for an actor to perform,” added Maninee.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the show airs on Dangal. It stars Rohit Chaudhary, and Maira Dharti Mehra.

–IANS

sp/dan