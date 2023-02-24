scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee: My impact on people’s minds is about respect, admiration & love

Manoj Bajpayee was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s 'Ideas of India' Summit 2023 on the topic 'Many Avatars, Many Roles, The importance of brilliance'.

By Glamsham Editorial
Manoj Bajpayee at the second edition of the 'Ideas of India' Summit

“The work I do can never have any influence of lobbyists or cliques. You have to do 200% justice to each opportunity that you get,” said Manoj Bajpayee, Actor & Producer.

The actor was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2023 on the topic ‘Many Avatars, Many Roles, The importance of brilliance’. The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.

Talking about making dreams come true, he said, “As an artist and a citizen, earlier it took a lot of fearlessness to see a dream in India. Today, anybody can chase their dreams in India.”

He further added, “I am very proud of the fact that people relate with me, people think I am one of them, people think I am a part of their family, they are happy that I am here today.”

The second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit is being held on the theme ‘Naya India: Looking Inward, Reaching Out’. Along with global leaders, 60 eminent national and international speakers will share the stage this time. The two-day event primarily addresses India’s stand as a burgeoning economy and global leader in shaping the future.

National Equestrian C'ship: Top guns qualify for the next round of Dressage events
U21 Women's Hockey League: Salute Academy, Odisha Hostel, Har Academy win league matches
