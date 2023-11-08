scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Joram’ to hit theatres on Dec 8

The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film 'Joram’ has booked its theatrical release on December 8.

By Agency News Desk
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Joram' to hit theatres on Dec 8 _ pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film ‘Joram’ has booked its theatrical release on December 8. The film is a survival thriller drama, helmed by Devashish Makhija. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in lead roles.

Talking about the film, director Devashish Makhija said, “‘Joram’ is a passion project that’s close to my heart. I’ve had the script in my mind for a long time. After receiving incredible acclaim and warmth at film festivals across the world this year, it has finally arrived at its big screen theatrical release.”

“For Anupama Bose and me at Makhijafilm Zee Studios’ belief and conviction has been the reason Joram has come this far. The cast, led by the inimitable Manoj Bajpayee, has been the best I’ve ever worked with. It is their – and the brilliant crew’s – dedication and talent that gave this story shape and life,” he added.

The film has been produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija. The music for the film is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. Made under the banner of Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, ‘Joram’ is set to release on December 8.

