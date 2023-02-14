scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and celebrated tennis played Sania Mirza were seen partying with ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner MC Stan and other former contestants such as Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanor, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia among many others.

Farah hosted a bash that was attended by her friend, tennis player Sania Mirza, as well as Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De among others.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Farah wrote: “Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16… my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing anthem for the first time.”

In the clip, Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sajid and others are seen standing in a semi-circle and singing the Bigg Boss 16 anthem composed on the show.

However, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta were missing from the video.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'
Next article
Delhi court sets aside direction to file FIR against doctor in medical negligence case
This May Also Interest You
News

Saif Ali Khan to headline hit Nordic drama ‘The Bridge’

News

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

News

Kareena's V-Day post is about self love: 'Main apni favourite hoon'

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi court sets aside direction to file FIR against doctor in medical negligence case

News

Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Technology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

Technology

Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

Technology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US