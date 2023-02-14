MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and celebrated tennis played Sania Mirza were seen partying with ‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner MC Stan and other former contestants such as Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanor, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia among many others.

Farah hosted a bash that was attended by her friend, tennis player Sania Mirza, as well as Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De among others.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Farah wrote: “Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16… my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing anthem for the first time.”

In the clip, Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sajid and others are seen standing in a semi-circle and singing the Bigg Boss 16 anthem composed on the show.

However, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta were missing from the video.

–IANS

dc/kvd