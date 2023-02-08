scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Miscreant tears screen of cinema hall to protest 'Pathaan' in Bihar's Bettiah

A miscreant tore the screen of a cinema hall in Bihar's Bettiah to protest

By News Bureau

A miscreant tore the screen of a cinema hall in Bihar’s Bettiah to protest against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ movie.

The incident happened during the evening show (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on Tuesday in Lal Talkies located in Chanpatia block of the district.

The accused along with one of his friends fled soon after committing the crime. Local police have arrested two of the accused’s friends.

The police said that four youths went to Lal talkies to watch the movie. While the movie was underway, one of the youths went near the screen and cut it with the help of a knife. Following the incident, huge chaos occurred in the theatre.

The operators of the theatre cancelled the show. Those present in the hall nabbed two of the culprit’s friends and handed them over to the local police.

“We are currently quizzing the arrested persons to identify the main accused. He is at large,” said an officer of the Chanpatia police station.

Previous article
Yogita Bihani manifested working with Kapil Sharma in ‘Alone’
Next article
Oommen Chandy recovering from pneumonia
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US