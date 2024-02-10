Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata

Superstar Mithun Chakraborty and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of acute uneasiness. He was in Kolkata shooting a film. Sources said that he started complaining about uneasiness from around 10 a.m. on Saturday, following which his close associates decided to get him admitted at the private hospital in the city without taking any further risk.

It is learnt that he was on the shooting floor while he started feeling uneasy. The exact medical complications are yet to be known.

Besides being a successful cine-star, he has a varied and colourful political career. During his college days in Kolkata, he got attracted towards the Naxalite movement. In the later part of his career, he became close to CPI-M leadership, especially the maverick Indian Marxist and former West Bengal minister Subhash Chakraborty.

However, at a later stage following the request and insistence of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he became a Rajya Sabha member of Trinamool Congress.

However, he started distancing himself from the state’s ruling party after the name of prominent leaders of the party got involved with the multi-crore chit fund scams in West Bengal especially those of Saradha Group and Rose Valley.

Before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, he joined BJP at a mega rally in Kolkata in presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.