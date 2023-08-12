scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohit Raina perfectly fits into role of 'The Freelancer', says director Bhav Dhulia

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Director Bhav Dhulia has revealed that for the riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’, he was on a lookout for someone with an international feel, great audience pull and a strong figure who could ace the lead character. Hence, he felt actor Mohit Raina was the ‘perfect fit’ for the role.  

Bhav needed his lead actor to be fluid enough to portray the many emotions of Avinash Kamath in the series.

Speaking about Mohit’s casting, Bhav said: “Mohit Raina is an extremely versatile actor and fits into any role effortlessly. Mohit plays the character of Avinash Kamath who embarks on a journey from India to Europe and Middle East and how he became a Freelancer.”

“We needed someone who can come across as rooted and grounded in Mumbai, and someone who can portray a sharp and smooth character who goes toe to toe with Terrorists, CIA, MOSSAD and other international players,” he said.

Calling Mohit’s performance ‘brilliant’, the director added: “We also needed someone who can pull off the action pieces across different terrains and landscapes.”

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is the creator and showrunner. He is known for films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others.

‘The Freelancer’ is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

Set to release on September 1, on Disney+ Hotstar, ‘The Freelancer’ is helmed by Mohit Raina and veteran actor Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi.

It also features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others in pivotal roles.

–IANS

sp/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Badshah: 'At home, no one cares about who I am'
Next article
Bezos, Sanchez pledge $100 mn to help Hawaii recover from wildfire (Lead)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bezos, Sanchez pledge $100 mn to help Hawaii recover from wildfire (Lead)

News

Badshah: 'At home, no one cares about who I am'

Technology

Microsoft's Copilot AI to assist field workers in their jobs

News

Stephen Amell joins WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes weeks after criticising them

Sports

Punjab FC sign French midfielder Madih Talal

News

Malaysia seeks $2 million in damages from pop band 1975 for protesting their LGBTQ laws

Sports

Canadian Open: Rybakina outlasts Kasatkina in marathon quarter-finals

News

Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

Health & Lifestyle

Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study

Sports

Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

Sports

England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

News

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Technology

ADIF hails Delhi HC decision, says ‘it is significant blow to Google’

News

'Jailer' surpasses Rs 100 crore on opening with lifetime gross estimated to be over Rs 500 crore

Sports

Canadian Open: Tommy Paul upsets Alcaraz, ends 14-match winning streak

News

Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US