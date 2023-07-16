scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

My relation with Harrdy Sandhu evolved post ‘Bijlee’: Choreographer Rajit Dev

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS)  After the success of ‘Bijlee’, choreographer Rajit Dev and singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu are back once again with the music video for the catchy song ‘Psycho’.

“I think he’s (Harrdy) outstanding, he’s constantly been giving hit songs. My relationship with him also evolved a lot post ‘Bijlee’, he’s become like a brother to me. Every time we are working together, he always tells me that he is not confident in his dancing skills, but after two days of practice, he executes the steps perfectly!”

Speaking more on the music video, Rajit said ‘Psycho’ is very special because we’re working with the same team that created the popular song ‘Bijlee’.

“I was very happy and felt honored to be working on this new song with such a talented team. It is the first music video in India to be shot with Virtual Production using Unreal Engine and Camera Tracking. The best part of this technology is that we don’t have to go to any live location — all we have to do is create the location on an LED screen.”

“It truly amazes me how far technology has come. While this is helpful in many ways, it is a little time consuming. There are also some limitations with the camera movements too as they have to be along a certain axis according to the size of the led wall. Overall it was a great learning experience for the whole team.”

Releasing something right after a big hit is often nerve-wracking since the expectations are set very high. There is usually a lot of pressure on the artist during this time.

Discussing his feelings on this, Rajit says: “I never take pressure, the whole experience was so fun and right from the way it has been shot to the genre of the song — it is all very new. I have choreographed the hook step from my heart and I hope we will get lot’s of love from the audience.”

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gwyneth Paltrow tells women to not be afraid to say, 'No'
This May Also Interest You
News

Gwyneth Paltrow tells women to not be afraid to say, 'No'

News

AI can prevent mediocrity in Hollywood: Simon Pegg

Sports

Ashes 2023: Labuschagne's dismissal in 2nd innings at Headingley showed he's struggling with himself, says Cook

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah to make comeback with Ireland tour next month: Report

News

Keerthy Suresh's announces her next: 'Kannivedi'

Sports

River Plate win 38th Argentine top flight title

News

Saira Banu shares snippet of Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding, enthralling performance'

News

BTS' Jungkook ranked No. 1 on Spotify with first solo single 'Seven'

Technology

NASA to study volcanic activity on lunar surface

Sports

Ashes 2023: Truth is I have always found it hard bowling to David Warner, reveals Stuart Broad

News

Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg tagged 'disgusting' for 'normalising' interaction with Trump

Technology

Apple AirTag helps track stolen possessions: Report

News

John Cussack criticises studio greed; rallies in support of WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikers

Sports

Ashes 2023: Whenever it comes up; I'll be ready to go, says Marcus Harris on featuring in Australia XI

Technology

Samsung may integrate ChatGPT into Internet Browser app

News

Rashmika Mandanna tears up while watching 'Baby'

News

Madhavan dines with PM Modi, French President at Louvre

Sports

Former Premier League manager Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as head coach

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US