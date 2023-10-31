Navneet Malik recalls 'Kaali Peeli' taxi rides: 'They were like threads woven into fabric of our city'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Navneet Malik, who is known for his roles in ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Love Hostel’, and ‘The Freelancer’ expressed his feelings as the ‘Kaali-Peeli taxis’ in Mumbai, have made its final exit from the city streets, reminiscing about all the rides that have been a part of his life.

The well-known black-and-yellow Padmini taxi will no longer be in operation from Monday. This has led to an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from many people, who are sharing their memories and stories connected to these iconic taxis.

These taxis were easily recognisable due to their black and yellow paint job.

Saying goodbye to these taxis on Monday, Navneet said, “I can’t help but remember all the rides they’ve been a part of in my life. These iconic cabs were more than just a way to get around; they were like threads woven into the fabric of our city.”

Reminiscing a beautiful memory, he shared: “I recall a rainy day when I urgently needed to get to a film set. I was soaked from the rain, and I spotted a Kaali Peeli taxi. I jumped in, and the driver, a kind person, gave me a towel from his stash. We even shared a laugh about Mumbai’s unpredictable weather.”

Navneet said: “That simple act of kindness from a stranger in a yellow taxi left a strong impression on me. These taxis have been in the background of many of my stories, part of my journey to becoming an actor. They’ve taken me to auditions, meetings, and late-night shoots, always there when I needed them. Their meters are ticking away, reflecting the hustle and bustle of our lives in this city.”

“As we bid farewell to these loyal companions, I can’t help but feel a sense of loss. The nostalgia of those familiar checkered patterns will linger. But let’s not forget that Mumbai is a city of change and progress. Although the Kaali Peeli taxis may disappear from our streets, they will live on in our memories, reminding us of the spirit of this city,” he concluded.

On the work front, he will be seen playing the role of young Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film ‘The Virgin Tree’.

–IANS

