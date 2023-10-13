scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts shooting for 'Section 108'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Sacred Games’ and Raman Raghav 2.0’, has started shooting for his next project titled, ‘Section 108’.

By Agency News Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts shooting for 'Section 108'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts shooting for 'Section 108' _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Sacred Games’ and Raman Raghav 2.0’, has started shooting for his next project titled, ‘Section 108’. The teaser of the film has been released recently, and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a lawyer. The actor shared a video from the sets on his social media. He wrote, “And the story begins… #section108”.

The video shows him getting off his vanity van all set to dive into the charged moment of action and sketch up a compelling performance.

Of late, Nawaz has been on a roll with an array of releases like ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Afwaah’, and ‘Haddi’.

In addition to working in Hindi cinema, the actor is ready to make waves in the Telugu industry with his debut film, ‘Saindhav’. The Pan India film will feature him in a grey-shaded character and will be released in cinemas worldwide on January 13, 2024.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Saindhav’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Adbhut’.

18
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BTS to release 10-year anniv special album of ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’
Next article
NASA launches probe to metallic asteroid
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US