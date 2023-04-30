scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has remembered her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Neetu shared an old memory with Rishi. In the image, the couple posed together and smiled for the camera.

She captioned it: “You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Kabhi Kabhie, Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, Naseeb, Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

Neetu was last seen on screen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Clever Dhoni is managing CSK and himself brilliantly in IPL 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Clever Dhoni is managing CSK and himself brilliantly in IPL 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar

News

'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy labeled as cheap version of Margot Robbie

News

Salman Khan: My love stories will go with me to the grave

Technology

Garmin India launches Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

News

Salman on women having low neckline outfits on set: Women's bodies are precious

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top of the order, says Zaheer Khan

News

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics

News

Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why

Technology

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom lays off 11% of workforce

Technology

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk

Sports

Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday

News

Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him

Technology

Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth

News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Sports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US