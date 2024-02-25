New bride rakul preet singh cooks halwa for chauka chardhana ceremony

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who just got married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, has shared a glimpse of her first ‘rasoi’, as she cooked a delicious ‘sooji ka halwa’ for the family.

Taking to Instagram Stories, where the diva has a following of 23.6 million, Rakul Preet shared a picture of a bowl with ‘sooji ka halwa’ in it.

The picture caption reads: “Chauka Chardhana”.

‘Chauka Chardhana’ is a ritual performed two days after the wedding where a newlywed bride cooks for the first time, and it is usually a sweet dish.

The actress, who will soon be seen in S. Shankar’s much-anticipated ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Haasan, tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa.

It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies — first, the ‘Anand Karaj’ in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony — reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultural backgrounds.

The intimate wedding was attended, among others, by her family and close friends, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.