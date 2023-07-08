scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, who is  known for the track ‘Vaaste’ and ‘Main Kya Karun’, said that most of his songs are about the ecstasy and the pitfalls, that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship.

Nikhil recently released his new English single ‘Because Because Because’ – a song brought to life by an international team of collaborators including US based producer and hit maker, Jamie Hartman.

Elaborating further on the new single, Nikhil shared: “A lot of the songs I had written, either by myself or with other writers around 2013-2016, were about the ecstasy and the pitfalls that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship.”

“‘Because Because Because’ was one of those songs, and it deals with the stage of the relationship where we question whether we actually want this or not,” he added.

The track delves into the thoughts of how breaking up seems convenient, but staying together is hard. Meanwhile, he has an active release schedule that will culminate with an EP at the end of this year.

—IANS

sp/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours
Next article
People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them
This May Also Interest You
Technology

People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them

News

From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours

News

Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI

News

WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew

News

Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

News

'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

News

When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

Technology

1st 'tooth regrowth' drug to enter human clinical trials in 2024

Technology

Cocaine, alcohol abuse linked to brain changes, cognitive decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Technology

New AI tool can decode brain cancer’s genome during surgery

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US