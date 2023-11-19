Nikhil Khurana shares why debut film ‘Sanaa’ is special to him

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Nikhil Khurana, who will be making his film debut with Sanaa, says that this film will always be special for him. He said that his role is something that he has based totally on the emotion of love.

“Sanaa is my first film, and it’s very special to me. I loved working on Sana. I think what is so special about it is the fact that I’ve based this character on this one word, which is love. So, anything that the character does or chooses in his life is out of love,” Nikhil said.

“Love was the word to keep in mind while performing, while choosing, or while saying or reacting. That’s what I worked on, something that comes from within. He’s a very pure-hearted person. That was very special because I think love is the highest vibration, spiritually speaking,” he said.

Nikhil said to show love is the highest form of reaching your skill set.

He added: “It’s not easy to project or manufacture love or to play a character who’s full of love. So, that’s the most difficult thing to do in the world. Like how Shah Rukh Khan does it so beautifully. He’s all about love. And the one who can be all about love will definitely connect with people.”

Nikhil feels that this is a role that will give him a chance to connect with people once it releases, and people watch it.

“That’s been my aim. I want to love people and I want to receive love from them. I want to love them back. So, yeah, it was a special role for me, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The actor was seen in Made in Heaven 2 last, and says that he hopes people will enjoy Sanaa as much as they enjoyed the show.

Talking about working with his co-star Radhika Madan, he said: “It was a fantastic experience. She’s highly professional and knowledgeable. When it comes to actors, there are usually two types. Some are obsessed with themselves, while others are obsessed with their work. Personally, I prefer to be the latter type.

“If I have to be obsessed or narcissistic about something, I’d rather focus on my work than on myself. I always say that I want to be known for my work and not work just to become famous. Working with Radhika was great. She’s a dedicated professional, very kind, and humble. I’m sure when the film releases, people will like our chemistry for sure.”

