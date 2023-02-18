scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for her latest tracks including 'Kya Baat Hai' from 'Govinda Naam Mera', recalled her recent performance with Ranbir Kapoor

By News Bureau

Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for her latest tracks including ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Jugnu’ with Badshah, recalled her recent performance with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi. Her latest song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has also become popular among the audience.

Recently, the singer-composer performed alongside Ranbir during a concert in the national capital. Sharing the experience with the Bollywood star, Nikhita said: “The Makkaar Night concert was too much fun. I had never met Ranbir (Kapoor) before that, though we had worked on a lot of projects together, like ‘Jagga Jasoos’. Ranbir was really sweet and such a nice person to meet. He was such a sport, also because we had not rehearsed his entry on stage or anything, but he just came on stage and killed it.”

“According to the show flow, he (Ranbir) had to leave after two songs and we had to continue with our concert but he stayed back and kept entering the stage whenever songs that he knew were being performed. When I sang ‘Balam Pichkari’, he came back on stage and danced with me. We performed on ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ again during the end of the show when he returned on the stage,” shared the singer, who is also known for her groovy numbers such as ‘Kya Baat Hai’ with Harrdy Sandhu from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

She followed it with the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon song ‘Munda Sona’ from ‘Shehzada’.

“It was such a memorable Valentine’s Day that I got to sing ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, ‘Badtameez Dil’ and ‘Balam Pichkari’ with Ranbir on stage. That was really cool and the audience was quite amazing and there was so much love resonating from them. It was really a memorable night,” Nikhita added.

Previous article
Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'
Next article
Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood
This May Also Interest You
News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

News

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US