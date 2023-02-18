Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for her latest tracks including ‘Kya Baat Hai’ from the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Jugnu’ with Badshah, recalled her recent performance with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Delhi. Her latest song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has also become popular among the audience.

Recently, the singer-composer performed alongside Ranbir during a concert in the national capital. Sharing the experience with the Bollywood star, Nikhita said: “The Makkaar Night concert was too much fun. I had never met Ranbir (Kapoor) before that, though we had worked on a lot of projects together, like ‘Jagga Jasoos’. Ranbir was really sweet and such a nice person to meet. He was such a sport, also because we had not rehearsed his entry on stage or anything, but he just came on stage and killed it.”

“According to the show flow, he (Ranbir) had to leave after two songs and we had to continue with our concert but he stayed back and kept entering the stage whenever songs that he knew were being performed. When I sang ‘Balam Pichkari’, he came back on stage and danced with me. We performed on ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ again during the end of the show when he returned on the stage,” shared the singer, who is also known for her groovy numbers such as ‘Kya Baat Hai’ with Harrdy Sandhu from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

She followed it with the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon song ‘Munda Sona’ from ‘Shehzada’.

“It was such a memorable Valentine’s Day that I got to sing ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, ‘Badtameez Dil’ and ‘Balam Pichkari’ with Ranbir on stage. That was really cool and the audience was quite amazing and there was so much love resonating from them. It was really a memorable night,” Nikhita added.