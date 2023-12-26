Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

Nora Fatehi celebrates ‘good vibes’ with Tabu, Farah Khan & Huma Qureshi

Nora Fatehi celebrated Christmas with friends from the industry including names such as Farah Khan, Tabu and Huma Qureshi among others

By Agency News Desk
Nora Fatehi celebrates ‘good vibes’ with Tabu, Farah Khan & Huma Qureshi
Nora Fatehi celebrates ‘good vibes’ with Tabu, Farah Khan & Huma Qureshi _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated Christmas with friends from the industry including names such as Farah Khan, Tabu and Huma Qureshi among others.

Nora took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie with Farah Khan, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Sikander Kher and Huma Qureshi.

For the caption, she wrote: “Good vibes last night and a red heart emoji.”

Huma shared the same picture and wrote: “What a sexy Xmas photo… Tabu mera pahela pyaar. Ishaan, Nora and Sikander we a good looking lot peeps.

Huma tagged Farah as the “best host and dost.”

Tabu too posted the image on Instagram and gave a sassy caption. She wrote: “The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder… Clicking the best pictures suitable @ishaankhatter love is @humaqureshi savage Sikander and Nora ka noor.”

On the work front, Nora is gearing up for the release of ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal. It is slated to release on February 23.

Previous article
‘You’re bowled’: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his role in ‘Lakshya’
Next article
New non-invasive therapy shows promise for liver cancer patients
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.