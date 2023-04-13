scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Star NTR Jr. hosted the Vice President of Amazon Studios, James Farrell and few dignitaries from the industry for an intimate dinner at his house in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Some prominent filmmakers including S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram, Shobu Yarlagadda, Mythri Naveen, Sirish Reddy, and Nagavamsi also attended the exclusive dinner.

NTR shared a few pictures from the dinner party. He wrote: “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner.”

The ‘RRR’ actor kept his look simple and classic in a black t-shirt and ash grey pants. As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, fans were quick to point out if this was the beginning of a new project following his global success as Bheem in ‘RRR’.

NTR Jr. is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s NTR 30 in Hyderabad which will release in theatres on April 5, 2024.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
(IANS Review) A poignant drama about what is beautiful (IANS Rating: ****)
Next article
Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, CSK's Ajinkya Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season vs Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

Technology

Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Technology

Cognizant, Microsoft to offer Cloud-based healthcare solutions

Sports

Charleston Open: Jabeur advances to final with win over Kasatkina

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asked me to play to my strength, says Rahane after blazing fifty against Mumbai Indians

Technology

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a product, not AI research: Meta chief AI scientist

Technology

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner trying to hit in last two-three games, not been coming off, says Axar Patel

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat; Fans waiting for SuMaan reunion

Lyrics

Sidhu Moose Wala – Mera Na Song Lyrics

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Hansal Mehta shares BTW pics from debut film 'Jayate', says he regrets only 1 thing

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US