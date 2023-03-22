scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

By News Bureau

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film “Zwigato”, which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth, an official said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

–IANS

bbm/vd

Previous article
Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme
Next article
Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

Health & Lifestyle

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US