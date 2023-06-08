scorecardresearch
One seat booked in all theatres playing 'Adipurush' to honour Lord Hanuman

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Om Raut, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet.

During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested the film’s producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

‘Adipurush’ is set to release on June 16. Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

‘Adipurush’, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Sunny Singh plays he role of Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan is in the role of Lankesh in the film. It will also stars Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit.

‘Adipurush’ is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations.

