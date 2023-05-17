'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest Prime Video series ‘Dahaad’, has jokingly said that he and his co-actor Vijay Varma deserve ‘Padma Bhushan’ for their roles!

Replying to a fan who tweeted, “Ok Sonakshi Sinha has KILLED it in Dahaad and how! Also @gulshandevaiah and @realvjy can never put a foot wrong. They act as if they want a lifetime achievement in the next couple of years only. Kya kamaal log hai re yeh dono,” Gulshan wrote: “Padma Bhushan please.”

In ‘Dahaad’, Gulshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah play police officers, while Vijay essasys the role of a serial killer in a Rajasthan town.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers.

The eight-episod series is streaming on Prime Video.

–IANS

dc/arm