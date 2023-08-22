scorecardresearch
'Part 2 Music Specialist': Mithoon about what people call him post 'Gadar 2' success

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Mithoon, who has composed the music for the film ‘Gadar 2’, said that with the success of this film, people have started calling him ‘part 2’ music specialist as he has given music for ‘Murder 2’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and now ‘Gadar 2’, all of them have become big musical hits. 

Mithoon is known for his soulful music and his music for the film ‘Gadar 2’ in which he has composed five new songs and recreated two iconic songs, ruling the hearts of the audience.

The composer in an shared about the responsibility he had while composing the music for such an iconic film.

Talking about the same, Mithoon said: “I am used to these types of responsibilities. I have composed for ‘Murder 2’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and now ‘Gadar 2’ and songs for all these films have been loved by the audience. Now people have started calling me ‘part 2’ music specialist.”

“One always feels responsible while working on any film. Working on Gadar was different because the emotions of the whole country are associated with it. In today’s world people do not easily accept the recreated version. I knew I did not have to do anything to Uttam Ji’s songs. They are iconic in themselves. I had to make sure that I did not destroy them. I had to just present them in my way. Today there is not even a single negative comment on those two recreated songs,” he said.

The composer recently got married to singer Palak Muchhal.

Talking about what change marriage has brought into his life and career, he said: “Marriage might not directly contribute to your career but it brings peace to your life. You know someone is always praying for you now apart from your parents. There is peace in my life now. Also I love traveling and now I have a partner to travel with me.”

Sharing about his future projects, Mithoon said: “I am working on a film with Mohit Suri. I have composed music for Aditya Dutt’s film ‘Crack’. Anil ji is working on his new film with me.”

–IANS

newsline/prw

