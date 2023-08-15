scorecardresearch
'People who take themselves seriously fear they'll have no work tomorrow,' says Dibyendu

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who has carved a niche in the industry with the type of roles he has performed, has said he has never taken himself seriously. If there will be no acting work for him, he has many other things to do in his life.

Dibyendu started his career with a small role in the film ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and since then has given many memorable characters. The actor who has been entertaining the audience for 23 years now in an exclusive interview spoke about his struggle, his favourite role and much more.

When asked what keeps him going ahead in his life and his work, he said: “I never take myself seriously. I feel people who take them seriously feel the fear of no work. If tomorrow I don’t have any work, I have other things to do in life. I have my family to spend time with, I want to listen to music, cook food, and do studies. I don’t believe in giving more importance to anything or even to oneself in life.”

Talking about his journey and struggle, he said: “Every individual has his journey. Every profession has a journey of its own. In the beginning, you don’t know what you want to do in life. But suddenly one day you get a calling to do something and then you follow that with full passion. I used to act since my childhood and I joined a group theatre in 1988. In 1993, after I won the award for best actor, I realised I can act. Then I went to the National School of Drama.”

He continued: “About the struggle, I don’t like to call it a struggle. I feel you are glorifying things when you say I struggled a lot. I call it a journey. So I had my shares of ups and downs.”

Talking about his favourite character, he said: “All my characters are very dear to me. But yes when I did ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and came to Mumbai, the niche filmmakers who believed in making different films could recognise me. So that role gave me recognition in my initial years. After that, there was ‘Dev D’ and ‘Black Friday’. I can say, I was lucky enough to deal with good films and good filmmakers.”

