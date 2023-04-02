scorecardresearch
Playing Abhinav in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has changed Jay Soni's outlook

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ actor Jay Soni, who is currently seen playing Abhinav in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, spoke about his character and how while playing the role, his perspective on relationships changed.

In the ongoing track, Abhinav is seen realising the importance of sharing his feelings with Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod. However, he also understands her feelings and stress due to her painful past and always keeps that in mind.

He shared: “I am enjoying the current track and have been enjoying it since day one. I am loving the whole experience, and I guess it shows in my performance. You have to balance everything and you have to express your feelings and also keep in mind that she shouldn’t feel bad.”

“So yes slowly I have understood that it is not only about your feelings but you also have to take care of the other person’s feelings. So it is a mutual thing,” Jay explained Abhinav’s behaviour.

Shooting for this has changed the actor’s view on relationships and values. “Working here you learn that no matter what, you never leave your partner, understand her and be with her, support her. Abhinav is such a character who always supports Akshara and if she makes a mistake still he tries to be there for her. That’s the good thing I have learned,” added the actor known for his roles in ‘Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan’, ‘Beintehaa’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka..Bidaai’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and many more. He also acted in several movies like ‘Dil Maange More’, ‘Fida’, and others.

Jay is thankful to his fans for loving his character in the show. “I’m very humbled with the response I’m getting and very thankful for the love and support that the audience has given so far to my character,” he concluded.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ airs on Star Plus.

Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, spins around on stage, pecks her
