scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

PM Modi's song on millets bags a Grammy nomination

The song about millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for Grammy awards 2024.

By Agency News Desk
PM Modi's song on millets bags a Grammy nomination pic courtesy news agency
PM Modi's song on millets bags a Grammy nomination pic courtesy news agency

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The song about millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for Grammy awards 2024.

The track titled ‘Abundance of Millets’ talks about the health benefits and the government’s efforts to promote the cereal. The song features Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah.

‘Abundance of Millets’ is nominated alongside Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily’s ‘Shadow Forces’, Burna Boy’s ‘Alone’, Davido’s’Feel’, Silvana Estrada’ track ‘Milagro Y Disastre’, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for ‘Pashto’, Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas’s’Todo Colores’.

The year 2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets’ after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by members of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, Falguni Shah, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, released ‘Abundance of Millets’ in June.

In June, she was quoted as saying that PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 achieves milestone of 1m fans for biggest World Cup ever
Next article
‘There may be some fears…’: Viv Richards reveals sage advice for India at World Cup
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US