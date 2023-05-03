scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon been seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, spoke at the inaugural event of the media and entertainment industry powwow, FICCI Frames 2023, on Wednesday, its opening day.

He stated emphatically that to move forward the entertainment fraternity has to stay more rooted as that only stories which are truly local have the potential to go global.

Citing the example of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, the ‘Vicky Donor’ star said he had never imagined that a relationship between man and animal will bring India an Academy Award.

He said during the panel discussion: “Ten years ago, I had gone to this wildlife sanctuary at the trijunction of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and witnessed first hand the relationship between man and animal. I never thought that in 2023, that relationship would’ve been told worldwide and give us an Oscar.”

He further mentioned that the Indian entertainment industry is at the cusp of achieving greatness on a global level.

“The more we’re connected to our roots, the more we’ll move ahead. The more local we go, the more global we reach. Our film industry is at the cusp of global greatness. I am fortunate to be living in a time where the world has become a creative melting pot of culture”, he added.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Surgical masks can help kids fight respiratory infections: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Surgical masks can help kids fight respiratory infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Healthy internet use may help protect against dementia, reveals study

Technology

MobiKwik's revenue grows to Rs 560 cr in FY23, gears up for 2X growth

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's AI radiology company Annalise.ai enters India

Sports

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Sports

BAI to conduct selection trials for Asian Games squad from May 4-7

News

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

Sports

IPL 2023: Lost mainly because there were no significant partnerships at top of the order, admits Shubman Gill

Sports

Barca Director of Football Alemany set to leave

Sports

Indian Women's League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC (preview)

News

Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys

Technology

Promising startups still have reason to cheer amid funding winter

Technology

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Technology

LinkedIn's new AI feature to write messages to hiring team

Health & Lifestyle

Women twice likely to be hospitalised post heart attack than men: Study

Sports

Chess: WGM Vantika Agrawal rises to India No. 3 rank

Dialogues

Chatrapathi Dialogues: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action packed dialogues

Technology

AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US