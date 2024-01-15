‘Political War’ maker Mukesh Modi pays tribute to Ram Mandir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ song

Filmmaker Mukesh Modi, who has helmed the movie ‘Political War’, has paid tribute to Ram Mandir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ song as the enthusiasm for the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22 reaches new heights.

Mukesh Modi shared that the song conveys a positive message to society

Talking about the same, Mukesh said: “We dedicate a song, ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ from our film ‘Political War’ to the Ram Mandir. This song and our film conveys a positive message to society.”

It is worth mentioning that Mukesh Modi’s film ‘Political War’ has been in the spotlight recently as the censor board refused to approve its release. Despite this setback, the film is scheduled for an overseas release on February 16, 2024, and will subsequently be available on OTT platforms.

The film was shot in Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and the United States. It stars Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayan, Abhay Bhargav, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, and Arun Bakshi.

‘Political War’ is an inspiring film for the youth, deserving careful consideration from the government.

The film has been produced under the banner of Indie Films World.