scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath' becomes first Indian film to have exclusive Whatsapp channel for fans

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ by Pooja Entertainment has launched an exclusive broadcast channel on WhatsApp called ‘Ganapath Ka Gang’, offering exclusive access and special privileges to fans throughout the campaign.

This initiative also marks the first time an Indian film has established its official WhatsApp channel.

The recently unveiled ‘Ganapath’ teaser features Tiger, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in unprecedented roles, radiating charisma and authority. It delivers a world-class cinematic experience, complete with high-octane action sequences, mesmerising visuals, and a compelling storyline, making it abundantly clear that ‘Ganapath’ is poised to redefine the action genre.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

–IANS

dc/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Anahat-Abhay pair takes bronze; Dipika-Harinder enter mixed doubles final in Squash
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: Australia and Afghanistan pick up wins as warm-up matches come to an end
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US