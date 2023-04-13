scorecardresearch
Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde, who is set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming theatrical movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, has reacted to a section of Internet users trolling the film’s trailer for its over the top action and hard to digest sequences.

Soon after the film’s trailer released, some people started brutally trolling the trailer as they felt that it was “cringe,” “far from reality” and had “loose editing.”

Pooja said in a conversation with IANS: “It’s okay if some people don’t like the trailer. It’s not possible to keep everyone happy. Films are very subjective, if some people like it, a section of the audience may not like it as well and rightly so. We all have the right to like or dislike something.”

But, she mentioned that she would like people to give the film a chance and assured that it will entertain them.

“However, I hope that their perception changes once they see the film. I can promise that you will have a good time in theatres watching the film,” she added.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, produced by Salman Khan Films, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill. The film will arrive in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

–IANS

aa/kvd

