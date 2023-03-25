scorecardresearch
Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

By News Bureau

Kochi, March 25 (IANS) The condition of popular Malayalam actor Innocent currently admitted to a private hospital, continues to be critical and he is on ECMO support, said the hospital in a bulletin issued here, Saturday.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and it pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

He was admitted to the hospital nearly two weeks back due to breathing issues.

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and according to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

Covid also has taken a heavy toll on him after he tested positive for it thrice in the past three years.

Innocent served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years.

The veteran actor whose film career began as a producer, turned to acting and easily walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Trissur slang.

In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films.

His popularity was huge and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced Congressman P.C. Chacko.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019.

Innocent’s cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering.

IANS

sg/svn/

Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday
