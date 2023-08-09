scorecardresearch
Prajakta Koli to debut with fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’

Content creator, actor Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane will be marking her maiden innings as an author with her fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’

Prajakta Koli to debut with fictional novel 'Too Good To Be True'
Prajakta Koli Too Good To Be True

Content creator, actor and climate activist Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane will be marking her maiden innings as an author with her fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’, which has been acquired by HarperCollins India, and will be published in the summer of 2024.

With a narrative as heartwarming, authentic and relatable as Prajakta herself, this perfectly paced slow-burn contemporary romance is poised to be one of the hot selling bestsellers of next year and a literary treat for booklovers. Set against the milieu of promise and anticipation, it explores the complexities of love and relationships in the real world, and the power of words to inspire and transform lives. Penned in Prajakta’s inimitable style, this will-they-won’t-they love story promises to keep the readers engrossed and get even the most jaded hearts to believe in the magic of true love.

Talking about the brand-new chapter of her life Prajakta Koli shares, “I’ve forever been a fan of love stories and romance. Be it in films or in all my favourite books. They have always been more to me than just stories. They’ve helped me get over heartbreaks, believe in the wonder of life and even love myself a little more every day.”

“I always knew I wanted to start writing a romance novel, but not in a million years did I think I would ever finish it! ‘Too Good To Be True’ is a fictional piece of my heart that is very special to me. I’ve always enjoyed the process of storytelling but scripting this novel has opened up a whole new dimension. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on thus far. I hope it brings as much joy to readers as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins and One Digital Entertainment for giving wings to my dreams. Here’s to romance and everything that it brings along!”

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher – HarperCollins India, who acquired the rights to the book, adds, “Prajakta’s connect with her large and ever-growing audience is phenomenal, and her versatility as a creator across media remarkable. We at HarperCollins are thrilled to be partnering with her on her next exciting venture – a funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable rom-com (that is) ‘Too Good To Be True’!”

“As publishers and editors, we’re constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta’s book is that – and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channeled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one. It’s sure to give readers all the feels and have them smitten, and I can’t wait to publish it (and what I hope will be many more to follow)!”

Koli who runs one of the top six female-run entertainment channels in India, was also one of the six YouTubers invited for the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos and was the only Indian creator to be hosted by Bill Gates at the Microsoft headquarters earlier this year. Apart from being a content creator, she is also an actor and has also made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and is also well known for being a part of the Netflix series ‘Mismatched’

